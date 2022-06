WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2022 FCA Victory Bowl week is in the books.

The week included the first-ever basketball games, as well as annual baseball, softball, volleyball and football games.

On Saturday, the red team defeated the blue team 22-21 in the Victory Bowl. The red team also defeated the blue team 3-0 in the volleyball game.

