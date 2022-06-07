McLennan Co. commissioners approve petition calling for creation of emergency services district in Elm Mott, surrounding areas

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County commissioners on Tuesday laid the preliminary foundation for the proposed creation of a tax-supported emergency services district to serve the Elm Mott, Chalk Bluff and Lincoln City areas.

Commissioners approved a petition with just more than the required 100 signatures from residents of the 37-square-mile area and set a public hearing for July 19 to discuss the possible creation of the new emergency services district.

Should commissioners approve the proposal after hearing comments at the public hearing, they will call an election to see if voters living in the proposed district would approve a bump in taxes to support fire and emergency services for that area of McLennan County.

About 336 emergency services districts have been approved in 96 counties since the Texas legislature authorized the districts in 1989. If commissioners set the election and voters approve, those living in the area could be assessed up to an additional 10 cents per $100 valuation, or about $300 a year for a home valued at $300,000.

To call the election, commissioners must determine that the creation of the district is “feasible,” that it will benefit the district, that it will secure public safety, welfare and convenience and that it will aid in conserving the real property or natural resources in the proposed district.

The proposal was brought to the county by Casey Perry, chief of Elm Mott Fire & Rescue, a 24-member volunteer unit that recently absorbed an additional coverage area when the Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department disbanded in December because of financial difficulties.

Volunteer fire departments routinely are hampered by financial restraints, with most relying on a small stipend from the county, donations and fundraisers to maintain operating budgets.

“We are going to use a neighboring career fire department as an example,” Perry said. “It has an annual budget for a single station of $1.1 million. We as a volunteer fire department in McLennan County are operating on $6,599 from the county a year and we get $30 per square mile more that we cover. That doesn’t even begin to cover our fuel budget, that doesn’t cover our operating expenses such as general liability for the organization, vehicle insurance, workers’ comp, medical malpractice, any of that. The rest is donations and fundraising, and 10 to 20% of the annual fundraiser comes out of our members’ pockets.”

PROPOSED BOUNDARIES OF THE EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT IN ELM MOTT, CHALK BLUFF, AND LINCOLN CITY AREAS

Emergency services district in McLennan County (KWTX)

Perry said if the district is approved, county commissioners will appoint five commissioners to oversee its operation, including reviewing regular financial audits.

“Let’s just put it in simple terms,” Perry said. “I have worked my entire life to be able to purchase my house, my valuables, my assets. I have put a lot of time and energy into that. What would you do to protect that? The ESD is the most bare bones way to protect those assets. Plus we are putting more checks and balances in place. Commissioners will appoint commissioners to oversee operations. We are asking for more oversight and we are asking the community to reinvest back into itself.”

Portions of the proposed new district are within the extraterritorial jurisdictions of Waco and Lacy Lakeview, and leaders from those cities also would need to sign off on its creation, said McLennan County Administrator Dustin Chapman.

Commissioner Will Jones, whose Precinct 3 would encompass the proposed emergency services district, said at this point he is neither for nor against the petition.

“I still think there is a lot of work that needs to be done as far as feasibility and other stuff like that,” Jones said. “It is ultimately up to the voters. There are some hoops that need to be jumped through to get from there to here. But this will absolutely raise taxes in the Chalk Bluff-Elm Mott area. Absolutely.”

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he hopes to gauge how area residents feel about the proposal at the July 19 public hearing.

“Sometimes people participate and share their opinions and some others don’t and then complain about the results.” Felton said.” “I would urge them to get together and think through it and think of the pros and cons and make sure they express what their opinions are and keep the court informed.”

Perry said his Elm Mott volunteers answered 288 calls for service last year. So far this year, they have been called out 226 times, he said, predicting that number could grow to 500 to 600 calls before the end of the year.

“With the population boom that McLennan County has seen, especially the commercial growth along I-35, the needs of the county are exceeding the capacity of what the fire departments can currently provide,” Perry said. “It is something for the community to mull over. It has been tough for us. As the needs of the community continue to grow, we struggle always to fund it.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.