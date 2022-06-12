Advertisement

Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Robertson County.
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Robertson County.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years.

The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County.

Details are limited but DPS troopers confirmed one person died following a crash involving an SUV and an overturned pickup truck.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and there were several other patients, according to radio traffic.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Troopers say more details are likely to be released Monday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Gregory Mosley Lopez III, 18
Temple teen indicted on sexual assaulting, fatally stabbing dog
FASTCAST
Excessive Heat Warnings AND Heat Advisories
House speaker Nancy Pelosi has reversed course and will accept a bipartisan $4.6 billion...
U.S. senators reach deal on gun legislation in aftermath of Uvalde shooting
Texas retired truck driver Douglas Thomas has been linked to the 1993 killing of Sherri Herrera
Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing