5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Mississippi

Robert Jackson
Robert Jackson(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A five-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Police Department says the mother of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey and 25-year-old Robert Jackson got into a domestic altercation at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue.

5-year-old caught in cross fire, killed after argument over $20 at gas station in Jackson
5-year-old caught in cross fire, killed after argument over $20 at gas station in Jackson(WLBT)

According to JPD, after the altercation ensued, shots were fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim.

The 5-year-old was transported to UMMC for advanced medical treatment by a private vehicle but later died.

If you have any information on Robert Jackson’s whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation.

