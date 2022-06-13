5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Mississippi
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A five-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.
Jackson Police Department says the mother of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey and 25-year-old Robert Jackson got into a domestic altercation at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue.
According to JPD, after the altercation ensued, shots were fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim.
The 5-year-old was transported to UMMC for advanced medical treatment by a private vehicle but later died.
If you have any information on Robert Jackson’s whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.