Authorities add a Corvette to a police fleet in Florida

Authorities in Florida seized a Chevrolet Corvette from a felony suspect and then added the vehicle to their police fleet.

Police said a felony suspect's Corvette was seized and customized to fit the style of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle cost zero taxpayer dollars,” police said in the video, noting that the upgrades were funded by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation. “We wrapped it as a cruiser car.”

The Corvette will be used to interact with citizens and act as a way to get comfortable being around officers in the small Florida community.

Police assured the vehicle will not be apart of apprehending suspects.

There are police cars that we have that are designed to put bad guys in,” police said. “This police car was designed to put the good guys in. We’re going to use it for public engagement.”

The new police car is a 2017 Corvette Z06.

