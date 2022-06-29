Pastor uses experience from West Explosion to help Uvalde through tragedy

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Lessons learned from a Central Texas tragedy almost ten years ago are being used to help the City of Uvalde recover.

John Crowder, the Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church of West, says the deadly explosion at West Fertilizer Co. in 2013 wasn’t in vain because it’s teaching communities, like Uvalde, how to heal and overcome.

“Nothing is worth the loss that families in my community experiences, but it does help add a little bit of meaning if I can take what we’ve learned and share it with others to make their experience easier,” said Crowder.

Ever since the explosion, which killed 15 people and left the town leveled, Crowder has been studying disasters and how to guide people through them.

“I didn’t know anything about disasters--who studies disasters when you don’t have to?” said Crowder.

Last month, Crowder got a call from a friend he met while getting his doctorate of ministry from George W. Truett Theological Seminary in Waco.

“One of my colleagues who was earning his doctorate at the same time was Tony Gruben--Tony is a Pastor in Uvalde,” said Crowder.

Gruben is the Pastor at Baptist Temple Church in Uvalde and, knowing Crowder knew tragedy, asked him to come down to Uvalde to help guide ministers there so they could, in turn, help the community heal.

“We had quite a meeting represented from the White House to the Red Cross to all kinds of denominational leaders there in Uvalde,” said Crowder.

Over a BBQ lunch at Baptist Temple Church, Crowder gave a presentation on what to expect when tragedy strikes, including how to relate to the different entities which arrive at the scene, like the media.

“Most pastors don’t have an opportunity to deal with media very much, and when there’s a tragedy all the sudden the media is there, so I was able to give them suggestions from maybe our experiences,” said Crowder.

Crowder says, while every disaster is unique, there’s normally many similarities.

“It wasn’t an earthquake or hurricane or tornado like we’re used to experiencing, but we did know that much of what the community was going to experience emotionally was going to be very similar to other kinds of disasters, so I was able to show them what we’ve learned over the last almost ten years now, doing research into disaster recovery: there is kind of a timeline, a chart if you will, to show what to expect your community to experience emotionally.”

First there’s an “emotional climb” of unity, he says, but then comes a terrible decline.

“And probably that’s where they are now,” said Crowder. “There’s a lot of accusations and a lot of heartache and a lot of angry feelings going on, and that’s understandable, that’s part of the process.”

However, the process for Uvalde will be different, he says, because there’s no property damage: their damage is internal.

“There’s nothing to (physical) fix,” said Crowder. “In this disaster, almost all of the work and recovery is going to fall on the shoulders of the local leaders, particularly pastors and counselors because it’s primarily an emotional and spiritual disaster.”

Crowder says he felt he made an impact in Uvalde by, at the very least, showing them they’re not the only ones who have suffered and survived.

“Talking about what to expect in the weeks and months ahead was helpful, they realized they weren’t in it alone,” said Crowder.

