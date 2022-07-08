Central Texas contractors provide tips on how to save on electricity during the summer

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The average Texas household spends around $130 per month on electric bills, according to electricity company Payless Power.

Now you can expect to pay closer to $195.

Texans are paying at least 50 percent more on electric bills compared to this time last year, according to the Texas Tribune.

To avoid the fumes of a high electric bill, Gary Mahan, a Rabroker technician, recommends raising a thermostat while away from home.

“You can raise your temperature 3 to 4 degrees when you’re gone, anything more than that and it’s going to take too long for your home to cool down,” Mahan said.

Quality Air Care Owner Steve Wiggins said it’s a balance between what’s comfortable and what saves energy. Weighing the two can be a challenge since different family members can have different comfort levels.

“The longer it runs, the more electricity it’s going to use, but some people are comfortable at cooler temperatures,” Wiggins said.

There’s always a chance households could spend even more money on AC repairs, so make sure to perform regular maintenance like keeping filters clean and washing off outdoor condensers.

“You just want to use a water hose, nothing too high pressure,” Mahan said. “You want to keep it good and clean outside.”

As AC units run, they get dirtier from collecting dust and cotton.

“When it gets super dirty, it gets hotter,” Wiggins said. “The hotter the day the worse the problem. It will overheat that motor and the motor will just stop turning eventually.”

The summer months are typically the busiest time for HVAC contractors, so it’s important to call immediately if you see any issues.

“If you notice it’s not sounding or behaving like it normally does, the air’s not as cold, or the temperature goes up on your thermostat, give an air conditioning company a call,” Wiggins said.

Both contractors say they’re having a harder time finding some parts like circuit boards and inverters.

If you’re having issues with your circuit board there’s no way to tell if your unit can be fixed immediately. The best way to get an estimated time frame is by calling a contractor.

