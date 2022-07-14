FBI warns of Sextortion threats of teens online

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The FBI has seen a huge increase in the number of cases involving children and teens being threatened and coerced by adults into sending explicit images online, according to its website.

Sextortion can start on any site, app, or game where people meet and communicate.

In some cases, the first contact from the criminal will be a threat where the person may claim to already have a revealing picture or video of a child that will be shared if the victim does not send more pictures.

This crime starts when young people believe they are communicating with someone their own age who is interested in a relationship or with someone who is offering something of value.

The adult will use threats, gifts, money, flattery, lies, or other methods to get a young person to produce an image.

After the criminals have one or more videos or pictures, they threaten to share publish that content, or they threaten violence, to get the victim to produce more images.

“The shame, fear, and confusion children feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse,” said the FBI. ”Caregivers and young people should understand how the crime occurs and openly discuss online safety.”

If young people are being exploited, they are the victim of a crime and should report it.

Contact your local FBI field office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

