Boil water notice remains in Gatesville as crews repair major transmission line break at water plant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The people of Gatesville have been up against water challenges this week after the regional water plant suffered a major transmission line break.

The Gatesville Fire Department released an update Wednesday that the transmission line has been repaired and water is flowing, however, it’s going to take time for water storage facilities to fill up again. This means people are still being asked to conserve and boil water.

When the owners of the Feed Mill and Bare Bones BBQ heard about the line break, they had a decision to make.

“We didn’t want to get in the day and get everything started and then not have any water pressure,” Tana Snoddy said.

Snoddy said that’s when she and her husband decided to close all day Tuesday.

“The tanks were getting low, I just made the decision that we would close both of our restaurants and save the water who could use it,” Snoddy said. “Our hospitals, nursing homes, the elderly because we use a lot of water here.”

Crews worked day and night to make repairs but until the system is able to catch up, people are relying on bottled water handed out at the fire department.

“Our first thought was not this bottled water but it was water for firefighting,” Fire Chief Billy Vaden said. “We were lucky in that case because we kept water in the tanks here and we didn’t have any large fires.”

One car after another pulled into the fire station as cases of water were given to families in need.

The fire department was handing out water until 10 p.m. Tuesday night and Chief Vaden said they will be handing out water as long as people need them.

