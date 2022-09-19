Ukrainian family fleeing conflict makes College Station home

It’s been seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, displacing millions of people and separating thousands of families.
Ukrainian family arrives at the airport in Houston last week welcomed by the sponsor Rachael Kirkland and translator/ Texas A&M research scientist Andrew Syvyk(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A family that was forced to flee from Ukraine following war and tensions with Russia is now calling the Brazos Valley home.

Tetiana and her daughter Varvara arrived in Houston last week and have since moved into a home in College Station. They’re here as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. The program offers a pathway for Ukrainian citizens to live and work in the United States for two years on a probationary status.

Ukrainians participating in Uniting for Ukraine must have a supporter in the United States who agrees to provide them with financial support for the duration of their stay in the country.

That sponsor is College Station resident Rachael Kirkland.

Kirkland secured housing for the family and launched a campaign to help assist the family with other resources to help them get on their feet so they can thrive in College Station.

Kirkland says when she saw what was happening she was led to get involved.

“I saw all the women and children leaving the country by themselves, leaving their husbands and brothers and loved ones behind,” Kirkland said. “I felt like something should be done to help, obviously, I can’t do much but I want to do something.”

Community members have also stepped up to help.

Christ Faith Academy in College Station provided a scholarship for Varvara to attend the first grade at their school. Community members also furnished the home and a GoFundMe account was established to help with utilities, food and other expenses.

Those who also want to contribute, click here.

