Two children suffer minor injuries in wreck involving school bus, dump truck and fuel tanker

Officers are investigating a wreck involving a school bus and two other vehicles on U.S. 190 by a Valero gas station.(Kempner Volunteer Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - Two children suffered minor injuries after a wreck involving a school bus, a dump truck and a fuel tanker, KWTX has confirmed.

The collision happened shortly after 4 p.m. on U.S. 190 near the Valero gas station in Kempner.

A dump truck and school bus collided, and a fuel tanker then clipped the back of the dump truck, the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department said.

The children riding in the bus were evaluated at the scene and then taken to City Hall to be reunited with their families. The children injured in the wreck were reportedly taken by their parents to a hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

The driver of the fuel tanker was taken to the hospital by ambulance. That driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at the moment.

