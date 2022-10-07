Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin accepted the Naming Commission’s change and announced it would take place by Jan. 1, 2024.
Fort Hood will be renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of Richard E. Cavazos, the first...
Fort Hood will be renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of Richard E. Cavazos, the first Hispanic-American four star general.(KWTX)
By JESUS VIDALES
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the pending change Thursday in a memo to top Pentagon officials and agreed to a recommendation that the base be called Fort Cavazos. That name was previously recommended by the Naming Commission, which Congress created to suggest new names or removal of names and symbols that commemorate Confederate figures.

Federal officials have until Jan. 1, 2024, to finalize the transition. The change is part of a broader movement from the naming commission to have the DOD rename 1,111 installations and facilities. Eight other military bases that derive their names from Confederate figures are also slated to have their names changed.

“The names of these installations and facilities should inspire all those who call them home, fully reflect the history and the values of the United States, and commemorate the best of the republic that we are all sworn to protect,” Austin said in the memo.

Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, who spearheaded the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade at the time of the Civil War. The fort is in Bell County, where 26.5% of residents are Hispanic.

The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas.

Born during the Great Depression, Cavazos grew up on his family’s Texas ranch. From an early age, he showed devotion to the Army by enrolling in the ROTC program at what is now Texas Tech University immediately after high school. The first act that got him noticed was during the Korean War, when he returned to a raging battlefield five times to retrieve his fellow wounded soldiers, according to the Naming Commission. For his actions, he earned the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest military honor for valor.

Years later, he returned to his original ROTC program, but as a professor of military science. But that wasn’t the end of his time on the battlefield. In the Vietnam War, Cavazos frequently led the front of his infantry battalion. His actions in Vietnam earned him another service cross.

Disclosure: Texas Tech University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, baby abducted in Midlothian
File Photo
Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams
New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
HOT Rodeo
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off in full swing