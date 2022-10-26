Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker

By Josh Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man pretending to be a cop recently startled several workers at an ice cream shop.

WLBT reports that a 16-year-old worker at a Baskin-Robbins in Flowood received a threatening phone call from a man impersonating a police officer.

According to one of the employees, the man identified himself as an officer when he called the store. He reportedly told one of the workers to come outside so he could speak to her about a warrant.

The worker said she could see a man standing in the parking lot while on the phone with him.

After going outside, the teen said the man asked for her age and license plate number, among other things, over the phone.

Several minutes into the call, the man reportedly told the girl that he would harm her and her co-workers if she told anyone what he had asked.

The girl said she ran back inside the store and locked the door behind her.

Once back inside, she reportedly told her two co-workers to hide in the freezer while she called the police.

The Flowood Police Department said officers responded to the scene, but the man had already left.

According to the department, a law enforcement agency doesn’t call a business about a warrant.

“As a public service announcement, the Flowood Police Department encourages all merchants to educate their employees not to be taken by these scams,” the department said.

