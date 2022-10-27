Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco.

Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave.

When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was taken to the hospital.

Ernest Mclemore, 31, passed away at the hospital.

The next of kin has been notified.

According to police, the driver of the Ford was cooperative with the investigation and officers on the scene, no arrest was made.

The investigation is ongoing.

