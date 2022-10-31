Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Chick-fil-A is pursuing a new location in Bellmead, KWTX confirmed Monday.

“What we’re looking at is potentially a Chick-fil-A,” said Yost Zakhary, Bellmead City Manager. “We’ve been very excited about it, the city council is in full support of it.”

Restaurant officials provided KWTX with this statement:

“While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first location in the Bellmead area. We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Bellmead and are excited by the prospect of joining this community. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality. Visit The Chicken Wire to learn more about our food, our people and the latest Chick-fil-A news.”

The plan is for the restaurant to go in at the vacant lot next to the American Bank building on the I-35 frontage road.

“This is a great location,” said Zakhary. “It’s a good intersection, it’s very busy and well maintained, and at the City, we can offer water and sewer, which is what everybody is looking for.”

City officials are hoping the restaurant will break ground sometime in 2023.

“It’s been a really, really good opportunity to see how much pride is actually in the City of Bellmead,” said Zakhary. “We’re doing a lot, we’re building up the infrastructure, we’re trying to make it more of a family-friendly environment where you can live, work and play.”

