Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

File Photo
File Photo(AP/Mike Stewart, File)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX- Chick-fil-A is pursuing a new location in Bellmead, KWTX confirmed Monday.

“What we’re looking at is potentially a Chick-fil-A,” said Yost Zakhary, Bellmead City Manager.  “We’ve been very excited about it, the city council is in full support of it.”

Restaurant officials provided KWTX with this statement:

“While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first location in the Bellmead area. We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Bellmead and are excited by the prospect of joining this community. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality. Visit The Chicken Wire to learn more about our food, our people and the latest Chick-fil-A news.”

The plan is for the restaurant to go in at the vacant lot next to the American Bank building on the I-35 frontage road.

“This is a great location,” said Zakhary.  “It’s a good intersection, it’s very busy and well maintained, and at the City, we can offer water and sewer, which is what everybody is looking for.”

City officials are hoping the restaurant will break ground sometime in 2023.

“It’s been a really, really good opportunity to see how much pride is actually in the City of Bellmead,” said Zakhary.  “We’re doing a lot, we’re building up the infrastructure, we’re trying to make it more of a family-friendly environment where you can live, work and play.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child
‘Give me my baby or I will kill you’: Mother recounts attempted kidnapping at local grocery store
Strong winds are expected behind our cold front overnight through Tuesday morning. West Winds:...
Storms are gone, windy weather takes over

Latest News

Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus
Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus
Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus
Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus...
The suspect asked Patterson Phill for a ride in his truck and started saying things that didn’t...
Eyewitness: suspect in Killeen police-involved shooting ‘was going through an episode’
Be Awesome Now's Bingo Walk & Coat Drive - 10.31.22
Be Awesome Now's Bingo Walk & Coat Drive - 10.31.22