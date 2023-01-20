Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said.

Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman.

The name of the man was not released and police said a positive identification is pending.

Police, however, “confirmed” the body of the man pulled from the river and matches the description of the missing person.

“The body, which had a head injury consistent with a high fall,” was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy that will determine the exact cause of death.

The Morgan’s Point Dive Team assisted police with recovery of the body.

The southbound I-35 frontage road was briefly closed Thursday evening during the investigation.

