Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said.

Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman.

The name of the man was not released and police said a positive identification is pending.

Police, however, “confirmed” the body of the man pulled from the river and matches the description of the missing person.

“The body, which had a head injury consistent with a high fall,” was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy that will determine the exact cause of death.

The Morgan’s Point Dive Team assisted police with recovery of the body.

The southbound I-35 frontage road was briefly closed Thursday evening during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles

Latest News

Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: January 20, 2023
Good News Friday: January 20, 2023
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit