Car drives into Waco church early Saturday Morning

By Josh Bowering
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police and Fire responded to a car that drove into Iglesia Misionera Biblica early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m.

Vehicle occupancy and their condition is unknown at this time.

Damage to the building was confined to exterior only, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The car involved is a 2012-2016 Chevy Malibu.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

