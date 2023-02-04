Car drives into Waco church early Saturday Morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police and Fire responded to a car that drove into Iglesia Misionera Biblica early Saturday morning.

Car drives into Iglesia Misionera Biblica (KWTX)

Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m.

Vehicle occupancy and their condition is unknown at this time.

Damage to the building was confined to exterior only, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The car involved is a 2012-2016 Chevy Malibu.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

