Harker Heights police identify man found dead from gunshot wound

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified William Jerome Baker III, 23, of Harker Heights, as the man found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Pontotoc Trace.

The man’s body was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. He suffered a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Baker dead at the scene at 5:44 p.m. and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

Police did not say whether the man’s wound was self-inflicted or if it was inflicted by another person.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
2nd suspect in custody following manhunt in Burleson County
Central Texas florists see continued demand for Valentine’s Day flowers despite inflated prices
‘You can’t disappoint;’ Central Texas florists see continued demand for Valentine’s Day flowers despite inflated prices
China Spring ISD meeting
China Spring ISD asks for feedback on 4-day school week
China Spring is looking to do a 4-day school week
China Spring parents asked to consider 4-day school week