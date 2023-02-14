Harker Heights police identify man found dead from gunshot wound

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified William Jerome Baker III, 23, of Harker Heights, as the man found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Pontotoc Trace.

The man’s body was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. He suffered a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Baker dead at the scene at 5:44 p.m. and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

Police did not say whether the man’s wound was self-inflicted or if it was inflicted by another person.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was provided.

