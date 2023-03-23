Amber Alert issued for Texas teen abducted by suspect in white van

AZLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl reportedly abducted by a suspect in a white panel van.

The Azle Police Department said the van was last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road at 7:15 p.m. on March 22. A license plate number for the vehicle was not provided.

Trainer is described as 5-foot-4 and 103 pounds with brown hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing hair in a bun, glasses, wearing a black T-shirt depicting Tupac, tie-dyed pants and white stride shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the azle police department at 817-444-3221.

