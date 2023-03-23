Advertise
North Texas girl found safe

Aubree Trainer, 13, was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Mar. 22 in the 100 block of Boyd Road in Azle,...
Aubree Trainer, 13, was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Mar. 22 in the 100 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The missing Aubree Trainer, 13, has been found safe.

Trainer was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Mar. 22 in the 100 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas

Trainer is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 103 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing her hair in a bun, glasses, glasses, a Tupac t-shirt, tie-dye pants and white stride shoes.

The suspect was seen driving a white panel van with two small windows in the back and a medium-sized window on the side with an unknown Texas license plate number.

Anyone with information is to call the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.

