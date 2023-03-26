Temple police investigating fatal overnight shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

TPD responded to a shots fired call at the 600 block of S. 18th St. around 12:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located one deceased female.

One male, with injuries was sent to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com

