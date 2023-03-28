Advertise
West firefighter, DPS troopers working vehicle fire struck by motorist on I35N

Firefighter in critical condition, DPS said
Traffic collision near I-35N and Tokio Road.
Traffic collision near I-35N and Tokio Road.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a wreck on I-35 northbound near Tokio Road that left a West firefighter in critical condition and two DPS troopers with injuries.

Traffic is backing up on the interstate and Texas DPS said drivers should expect a three hour delay. Traffic is currently being diverted onto the service road from exit 354.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the wreck involved a fatality. That has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, DPS Troopers were providing traffic control along with the West Fire Department after a vehicle caught fire on I-35N near mile marker 354 in West.

DPS said the inside lane was shut down with traffic control devices, a fire truck, and two DPS patrol units.

That’s when, according to DPS, a Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling on the inside lane “disregarded the traffic control devices and struck the fire truck and two patrol units.”

DPS said a West firefighter was struck by a vehicle during the crash, but did not clarify which exact vehicle struck the firefighter.

The West firefighter was transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The two troopers were also transported to the Baylor Scott and White to be treated for injuries sustained from the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

