Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Tracey Wardley, 19
Tracey Wardley, 19(Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother Saturday night.

According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Wardley, 19, shot and killed his mother at her residence in Yazoo City.

Officials say that after the shooting, the suspect fled to Vicksburg to visit his father, who turned Wardley into authorities.

Wardley was charged with murder. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

