Severe storms returning again Friday

The clean up and damage assessments from Wednesday’s storms continue today but we’re already gearing up for severe weather again tomorrow. Friday’s severe weather risk outlook is up to a level 3 of 5 and we could again see some very large hail with the late-day storms. We absolutely don’t want severe thunderstorms to return again, but at least we will have a nice day of weather today to pick up the pieces and to prepare for tomorrow’s storms. Temperatures this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s with patchy fog will join you to start the day, but we’re expecting a quick return of sunshine this afternoon! Highs will be cooler than average after yesterday’s cold front as we warm into the mid-70s. Friday’s severe weather set up is similar to what we saw yesterday with a warm front passing through our area giving us the instability for severe storms as a cold front arrives in the afternoon. Unlike yesterday, Friday morning will start out sunny with morning lows in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies boosting our highs into the low 80s. Friday’s front enters the area around or shortly after 3 PM and storms will blossom quickly when it arrives. Like Wednesday, isolated storms are expected initially with a very large hail threat, wind gust threat, and a tornado threat too, but those storms should eventually congeal into a line and will rake across the area. Storms Friday should exit by 10 PM. Rain chances are near 80% late Friday afternoon and Friday night and the hail with Friday’s storms could again get to or exceed golf-ball size. The most favored location for large hail is near and especially west of I-35.

Although Friday’s front will completely clear our area, we may not clear the rain out of the area until late Saturday. Wrap around moisture on the back side of Friday’s front and area of low pressure will likely bring us mostly cloudy skies for much of the day Saturday. We’ll have to wait to see how Friday’s storm system evolves before we can make a more accurate assessment on Saturday’s weather, but we could either see morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, but if rain becomes more likely then it’ll be a mostly cloudy and cooler day with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. As of right now, we’re thinking mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies and only a 30% rain chance will be what we’ll see Saturday. Sunshine returns again Sunday as highs warm into the upper 70s! We’re expecting a quiet week of weather next week, but late-week storm chances could return...

