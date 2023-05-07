Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco City Council District 2 member defeats challenger for a second time

Alice Rodriguez. (City of Waco photo)
Alice Rodriguez. (City of Waco photo)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alice Rodriguez defeated challenger Tiffany Vidana for a second time Saturday as District 2 voters returned her to office by nine votes.

Rodriguez, 79, defeated Vidana by 19 votes last year in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Hector Sabido. Rodriguez received 122 votes for almost 52 percent of the vote, while Vidana, the 25-year-old daughter of Waco school board member Jose Vidana, garnered 113 votes.

Rodriguez did not return phone messages after the election Saturday night. She served on the city council from 1991 to 2001, took four years off and then served another 10 years.

She said before the election that experience counts, especially in times of such growth and development in Waco.

Rodriguez works part-time for the League of United Latin American Citizens and also is a lifelong resident of South Waco. She said she has a vested interest in extending her time on the council.

Vidana, a Baylor University student working on a master’s degree in social work and a part-time substitute teacher, said her narrow defeat will give her more time to finish her degree and prepare for another run in 2025.

“I will never give up on my community and doing community work,” she said. “I wish Alice best wishes and I hope she shows up for the community.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

The city says the new version of Prop A would not decriminalize low-levels of marijuana while...
Harker Heights voters vote to repeal Prop A
LEFT TO RIGHT: Darius Ewing, Alice Rodriguez, Don Gray, Tiffany Vidana, and Anthony Johnson.
Waco City Council District 4 voters re-elect Darius Ewing
Marlin Economic Development Corporation
Marlin residents vote to fund new economic development corporation
Falls County officials propose tax increase to keep ambulance services
Falls County ESD tax increase to keep ambulance services passes