Neighbors says Allen outlet shooter Mauricio Garcia kept to himself

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The man responsible for shooting and killing eight people at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old Dallas resident.

Saturday night, authorities conducted two search warrants—one at Garcia’s parents’ home in northeast Dallas and one at a nearby Extended Stay where he had recently been living. He did not have a serious criminal record.

Neighbors told CBS News Texas they saw FBI personnel remove three-to-four boxes from his parents’ home while officers spoke with them in the front yard.

It is there where neighbors said Garcia lived for years. But even long-time residents claimed they didn’t know a lot about the 33-year-old gunman.

They would see Garcia come and go to work, dressed in a uniform that looked similar to a security guard’s. But for the most part, they said he kept to himself.

“It sends a chill down your spine,” neighbor Moises Carreon said. “We know our neighbors...but how much do we know about our neighbors? That’s kind of the question we’ll never know.”

Garcia was armed with tactical gear and an AR-15 style rifle at the time of the shooting. Two sources also confirmed to CBS News that he had a patch on his clothing with the letters “RWDS,” which stands for “Right Wing Death Squad.”

RWDS is believed to be a right-wing neo-Nazi group; despite this though, there has been no official word on a motive.

According to the Mass Shooting Tracker, Allen marked the 242nd mass shooting in the United States this year. On Sunday, President Biden ordered all flags at the White House and at public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff as a “mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”

