$41 million verdict awarded in Limestone Co. Drunk Driving case

By Pete Sousa
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A historic $41 million verdict has been awarded by a Limestone County jury, after a couple tragically had their lives altered by a drunk driver in December 2019.

The jury heard evidence the driver was blacked out, operating a corporate vehicle within the scope of work hours.

The defendant, Rodger Landry, had also been charged with two alcohol-related offenses in the six months leading up to the crash.

Landry was ultimately convicted in the criminal case and is serving two concurrent seven-year sentences.

The plaintiffs, a married couple, who were both catastrophically injured as a result of the wreck, according to their attorney Jonathan Stark of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, remain grateful to first responders.

“ The effort to save their lives, they were life-flighted to several hospitals, the emergency surgeries, the emergency room personnel, the doctors that pieced them back together, there is no way they (the plaintiffs) could express their gratitude, but they wanted me to try, “noted Stark.

Also trying the case alongside Stark was Chris Carver from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Carver stated the $41 million settlement was the largest on record in Limestone County.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

