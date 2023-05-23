Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ex-Killeen ISD music teacher investigated in alleged sexual assault of child

Suspect, Makalani Jones
Suspect, Makalani Jones(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is working with the Killeen Police Department to investigate a former music teacher at Alice W. Douse Elementary School arrested on May 22 in North Carolina on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Killeen Daily Herald, citing a KPD official, identified the former teacher as Makalani Jones. WCNC in Charlotte reported the charge was filed for an incident that happened while Jones was a teacher in Texas. The suspect is awaiting extradition to Texas, WCNC reported.

Killeen ISD Interim Superintendent of Schools, Megan Bradley, shared a timeline of the events in a letter to parents and staff obtained by KWTX. Bradley, however, did not identify the former teacher.

“The former music teacher was on your campus from August 2, 2022, to December 16, 2022,” her letter states.

“He never returned to your campus after Christmas break and resigned from KISD on January 13, 2023. The district received a complaint on February 6, 2023, after he had resigned from the district, and immediately took swift action to begin an investigation.”

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reportedly obtained a warrant last week, Bradley wrote in the letter.

Parents with additional questions or information about Jones are urged to call Killeen ISD Police at 254-336-2815.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Pickleball in Central Texas
Pickleball courts pop up more in Central Texas
Sergio Almendarez, of Waco, was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree felony...
Waco teen charged with manslaughter in deaths of couple riding motorcycle
Erich Douglas Fields, 35, after his arrest on continuous sexual abuse of young children and...
Central Texas truck driver charged in alleged sexual abuse of girls
File photo of the U.S./Mexican Border
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported