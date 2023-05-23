Ex-Killeen ISD music teacher investigated in alleged sexual assault of child

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is working with the Killeen Police Department to investigate a former music teacher at Alice W. Douse Elementary School arrested on May 22 in North Carolina on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Killeen Daily Herald, citing a KPD official, identified the former teacher as Makalani Jones. WCNC in Charlotte reported the charge was filed for an incident that happened while Jones was a teacher in Texas. The suspect is awaiting extradition to Texas, WCNC reported.

Killeen ISD Interim Superintendent of Schools, Megan Bradley, shared a timeline of the events in a letter to parents and staff obtained by KWTX. Bradley, however, did not identify the former teacher.

“The former music teacher was on your campus from August 2, 2022, to December 16, 2022,” her letter states.

“He never returned to your campus after Christmas break and resigned from KISD on January 13, 2023. The district received a complaint on February 6, 2023, after he had resigned from the district, and immediately took swift action to begin an investigation.”

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reportedly obtained a warrant last week, Bradley wrote in the letter.

Parents with additional questions or information about Jones are urged to call Killeen ISD Police at 254-336-2815.

