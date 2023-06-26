Waco man killed in wreck during violent road rage incident

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Chase Costello, 22, of Waco, was killed in a wreck in Limestone County during an incident involving the drivers of two cars who were chasing and shooting at each other, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The other occupant of the wrecked vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as Joseph Raheem Smith, 20, of Carthage, was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident happened Friday night on Highway 84 just west of Mexia. Deputies said they received a report of two cars chasing, and shooting at each other.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the vehicle in which Costello and Smith were riding in “ran off the roadway” and crashed into a pasture.

Costello was found dead at the scene. Deputies said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the road rage incident continued on Highway 84.

Officials did not provide a description of that vehicle.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office 254-729-3278 or Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477.

