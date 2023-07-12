Advertise
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - Jenifer Cleveland, 47, of Fairfield, Texas, died after she was found unconscious June 10 at the Luxe Medspa in Wortham, the police department confirmed to KWTX.

Police said an EMS crew from Mexia responded to the spa and performed CPR on the woman up until their arrival at a hospital.

“She never regained consciousness and passed away,” police said.

Cleveland’s body was sent to Dallas, where a medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

Police are still investigating, “trying to find out what exactly happened.”

Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.

No further information was provided.

