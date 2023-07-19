Killeen City Council appoints new At-Large City Council seat

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council has appointed Riakos Adams to fill the open, At-Large City Council seat during their Special City Council meeting Tuesday.

The unexpired term for the At-large seat runs through the May 2024 election.

Adams was sworn in on Tuesday night and replaces former council member, Ken Wilkerson, who resigned from his seat in May.

During the May 16 swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected council members, the council chose District 3 representative, Nina Cobb, to replace Wilkerson in that role. The Council took applications for the open seat from May 24 through June 8, 2023.

The Council called a special workshop on June 12 to interview the 14 applicants for the position.

“On June 13, Council voted to postpone the appointment of the vacant, At-Large council seat during the City Council meeting, following a motion by Mayor Debbie Nash-King to pull the agenda item, so council could resume deliberations of the applicants and conclude with a decision that received a majority vote,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, City of Killeen’s Spokeswoman.

To be eligible for the seat, applicants had to be a bona fide U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony. The citizen had to be a registered voter and have continuously lived in Texas for the previous 12 months and in Killeen the previous six months.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.