Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen hosts ‘Battle of the Badges’ Blood Drive for a good cause

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department are uniting for a good cause with Carter BloodCare.

City of Killeen is hosting a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aug. 24 at the KISD Pratt Learning & Leadership Center at the 505 block of East Jasper Road.

The public is invited to donate blood, and then cast their ballot for either department. The police and fire departments will also have giveaways, music, and refreshments.

“There’s no real “loser” in this life-saving battle between these two teams, but the department with the least amount of votes will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department,”

Donors visit https://bit.ly/CBloodBB to schedule an appointment.

Limited walk-ups will be accepted.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Phillip Kwon, 66, and Matthew Dillard, 39,
Suspects accused of kidnapping Harker Heights woman in Round Rock
Killeen ISD first-year educator mentored by former 8th grade science teacher
Full circle moment: Killeen ISD first-year educator mentored by former 8th grade science teacher
City of Killeen is hosting a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m....
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Franklin High School.=
Former Franklin ISD employee’s court date set amidst theft and tampering allegations