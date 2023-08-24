Killeen hosts ‘Battle of the Badges’ Blood Drive for a good cause

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department are uniting for a good cause with Carter BloodCare.

City of Killeen is hosting a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aug. 24 at the KISD Pratt Learning & Leadership Center at the 505 block of East Jasper Road.

The public is invited to donate blood, and then cast their ballot for either department. The police and fire departments will also have giveaways, music, and refreshments.

“There’s no real “loser” in this life-saving battle between these two teams, but the department with the least amount of votes will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department,”

Donors visit https://bit.ly/CBloodBB to schedule an appointment.

Limited walk-ups will be accepted.

