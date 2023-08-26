Advertise
Central Texas high school football scores and highlights

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Darby Brown and Chad Vautherine will provide scores, highlights and post-game reaction for Central Texas high school football games during the Xtra Point High School Football Show.

Click here to watch at 11:00 p.m. on KWTXtra. (Select KWTX Live Events livestream player)

You can also watch it live on the KWTX News 10 Facebook page.

Scores will be updated throughout the evening on the KWTX.com scoreboard.

Some of the games we will be covering include:

  • Lorena vs China Spring
  • University vs Robinson
  • Academy vs Rogers
  • Chaparral vs Killeen

