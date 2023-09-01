Arrest made in murder of 22-year-old Killeen woman

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins, 32, is charged with murder in the death of Valeria Favila, 22, the Killeen Police Department announced Thursday.

Favila was fatally shot at approximately 2:41 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

When police arrived at the location, they located Favila suffering from a gunshot wound and began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Favila was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where she died and was pronounced dead at 3:57 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force located Higgins at a residence in Harker Heights. She was apprehended and taken into custody without incident.

Online jail records show Higgins is being held on a $1 million bond at the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.