(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Darby Brown and Chad Vautherine have scores, highlights and post-game reaction for Central Texas high school football games during the Xtra Point High School Football Show.

The show air every Friday evening during the season at 11:00 p.m. on KWTXtra. (Select KWTX Live Events livestream player)

You can also watch it live on the KWTX News 10 Facebook page.

Scores are also updated throughout the evening: KWTX.com scoreboard.

Some of this week’s marque games included:

  • Centerville vs Mart
  • Midlothian vs Waco
  • Lorena vs La Vega
  • Connally vs China Spring

