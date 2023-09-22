Central Texas organization holds golf tournament fundraiser for athletes with disabilities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a scene reminiscent of the Master’s, nearly two hundred golfers surrounded a local golf green Friday morning to clap and cheer on athletes with disabilities as a fundraiser was held for No Limitations, a nonprofit that provides sports for those in the disabled community.

The putting kicked off the first Cen-Tex Roof Systems No Limitations Golf Tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.

Athletes featured on the green had everything from Autism to Down Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy and while a few of them were in wheelchairs, nothing kept them from attempting to sink a shot.

Makenna Douglas, 14, has Cerebral Palsy and said the chance to putt from her wheelchair in front of a cheering crowd made her feel “happy.”

“It’s just awesome that people are willing to do this,” she said with a huge smile.

Athlete Jimmy Moreno, 40, was born with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and the spinal cord do not develop completely and has been a part of the No Limitations organization for years.

He couldn’t wait to have his chance to sink a putt when his name was called, which he did, and the crowd went wild.

“It’s just awesome that so many people are here to support our organization,” Moreno said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The golfers were prepared thanks to the Pan American Golf Association who met with the athletes on a number of occasions to practice.

Steve DeLaRosa is an officer with the local association. He said getting the chance to give pointers before the event helped make the fundraiser even more meaningful.

“To try and get those that are supporting the tournament to know the athletes, we wanted to do something that they could come out and support the athletes while they’re doing something, so we came up with the idea of having a putting contest before the tournament,” he said.

“It’s always fun supporting a good cause like this and you meet the athletes, and it shows it’s a worthy cause and we’re doing something good.”

No Limitations’ board member Julie Potts’ daughter, Madi, who has Down Syndrome, was a participant.

Julie said without the help of local businessman Wes Waller and Tony LeNoir, the owner of Cen-Tex Roof Systems, the premiere sponsor of the tournament, the event wouldn’t have had the enormous success.

Julie said LeNoir has volunteered in the past to play celebrity quarterback for the No Limitations’ football team and once stayed on the roof of Bubba’s 33 raising money for the group in order to get him down.

LeNoir said helping such a worthwhile cause is a no brainer.

“I just think this is a good organization. I’ve never been more blessed in my life to be a part of this,” LeNoir said. “My dad always told me that no one has ever become poor from giving and I believe that and take that to heart. I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

