Killeen man arrested after attempting to cash stolen checks from 85-year-old woman

Waylon Holloway, 49,
Waylon Holloway, 49,(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is behind bars after attempting to cash a stolen check of an elderly woman at a local bank.

Waylon Holloway, 49, has been charged with exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled, a third-degree felony, and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

A Killeen Police Department officer responded on Sept. 22 to the First National Bank where an employee reported that Holloway made “efforts to cash a check from the account of an 85-year-old woman.”

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, bank employees became suspicious when he tried to flag a check that was reported stolen.

“Employees told the suspect that something was wrong with their system, and he left the bank,” said the affidavit.

Holloway would then return to reattempt to cash the checks, however, he was then arrested.

According to police, Holloway had cashed stolen checks of $400 from the elderly woman’s account on Sept. 12, 14 and 18, 2023.

Police would later speak with the victim, who told police the checks were stolen around the time of Sept. 12 but suspected a family member told them.

Holloway wrote a letter apologizing to the woman for cashing in the checks without her knowledge while in police custody.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

