By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Darby Brown and Chad Vautherine will provide scores, highlights and post-game reaction for Central Texas high school football games during the Xtra Point High School Football Show.

The show was available at 11:00 p.m. on KWTXtra. (Select KWTX Live Events livestream player)

It was also streamed live on the KWTX News 10 Facebook page.

Scores will be updated throughout the evening on the KWTX.com scoreboard.

Some of the games we will be covering include:

  • Weiss vs Midway
  • Troy vs Lorena
  • Shoemaker vs Killeen
  • Madisonville vs Connally

