Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Men convicted in Killeen animal cruelty case for Central Texas dog found burned and abandoned

By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Justice has finally been served for Samsonite, the dog that captured hearts across Central Texas after he was found burned and abandoned in dumpster behind a Dollar General in Killeen in 2021.

Both men initially were arrested shortly after the torture of Samsonite.

One of the men, Kieshaw Rodriguez bonded out soon after the initial arrest.

Keishaw Aquino-Rodriguez
Keishaw Aquino-Rodriguez(KWTX)

After Rodriguez bonded out, he missed his trial, adding a failure to appear to his list of charges.

It wasn’t until May of this year when law enforcement caught Rodriguez in Ohio where he was arrested for domestic abuse.

Bell County put a hold on his case and extradited him back to Texas.

The second man, Alex Cruz, also bonded out after the initial arrest.

Alex Cruz
Alex Cruz(KWTX)

Cruz appeared at his trial in November of 2022 and was sentenced to three years in prison. He served about five months and was released.

Both men charged in the torture of Samsonite are now felons.

“It’s been a long two years, but we won. Samsonite won, we won it for him,” Sandi Walker, Samsonite’s rescuer said.

Samsonite will be living the rest of his life at the Second Chance Farm in Granbury.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Samsonite
The workshop began with an activity meant to teach parents the importance of children having a...
Workshop at Woodway church tackles ways to cope with childhood anxiety
KWTX News 10 at Six
Fort Cavazos holds largest training exercise since 2020
First ever pitching coach of Texas Rangers rears baseball legacy in Central Texas