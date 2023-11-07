Marvin Guy’s trial Day 1: “I understood I was definitely in danger.” Witnesses relive chaotic scene during no-knock search warrant

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony in the case of Marvin Guy, 59, began Nov. 6 almost 9 years after police served a no-knock warrant.

The Killeen Police Department conducted a no-knock drug raid at about 5 a.m. May 9, 2014, at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen. This led to gunfire erupting and four officers were hit including Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who later died May 11, 2014.

Guy, 49 at the time, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 10, 2014, and has been there on charges of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder in connection to the death of the officer.

Guy has always maintained he didn’t realize it was police breaking into his home when he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Day one of Marvin Guy’s trial started with opening statements.

The state said police had a lawful no knock search warrant, announced clearly police was entering Guy’s apartment and based on Guy shooting at officers above and below their bullet proof vests, the state said he knew police were entering his residence and where the officers were located.

Especially since the front door was barricaded with a lazy boy chair.

However, the defense asked the jury to use common sense during.

Defense attorneys it was early in the morning, extremely dark outside, with Guy’s porch light being broken.

The defense said there were plenty of mistakes made on KPD’s end from the get go.

The defense said, “Tragedy occurred as a result to those mistakes.”

It’s important to note KPD did not have body cameras in 2014 and only body microphones, making it difficult to pinpoint what happened that morning.

Monday’s key witness to take the stand was retired KPD officer, David Daniels.

He was part of the SWAT team that went to Guy’s apartment during the no knock raid.

Daniels said the team was briefed on the operation, and knew Circle M Drive was an area that was known to have drug dealers and high crime

On the morning of May 9, 2014, Daniels said the team had to go across Guy’s bedroom to get to the front door, and said they were exposed due to the light above them.

He said the team tried ramming the front door and yelled, “police, search warrant,” but realized there was a lazy boy chair barricading the front door. While the team attempted to try for a third time, Daniels said he saw flashes from Guy’s bedroom window and realized he was shot in the head.

Daniels said he fell near the living room window and saw a male figure through the it, assuming it was Guy, and thought the figure was going to finish him off.

He then shot through the living room window but stopped so he wouldn’t hit the team that was at the back of the apartment.

Daniels said his partner, Otis Denton was shot in the leg in severe pain and Daniels discovered he was also shot in the hip.

Luckily, the bullet didn’t go through his hip and his helmet saved him from the head shot.

Daniels said, “I understood I was definitely in danger. We were ambushed. He was waiting for us, barricaded the door and attached us.”

The defense will begin cross examination Tuesday with Daniels.

