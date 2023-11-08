DEA, attorney general’s office execute arrest warrant at Lorena residence
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Drug Enforcement Agency and Office of the U.S. Attorney General on Wednesday executed a search/arrest warrant at a residence in Lorena.
The police department assisted the federal law enforcement agencies during the operation.
Authorities executed the warrant a little after 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Lorena Road.
“The suspected person has been taken into custody without incident,” Lorena police wrote in a Facebook post, “There is no current threat nor danger to our community.”
No further information was provided.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.