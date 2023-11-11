Advertise
(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Darby Brown will provide scores, highlights and post-game reaction for Central Texas high school football games during the Xtra Point High School Football Show.

The show was available at 11:00 p.m. on KWTXtra. (Select KWTX Live Events livestream player)

It was also streamed live on the KWTX News 10 Facebook page.

Scores will be updated throughout the evening on the KWTX.com scoreboard.

Some of the games we will be covering include:

  • Waxahachie vs Midway
  • West vs Teague
  • La Vega vs Dubar
  • Axtell vs Valley Mills

