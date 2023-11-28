Ex-TSTC student pleads guilty to reduced charge in girlfriend’s shooting death in exchange for probation recommendation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Texas State Technical College student pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in the November 2019 shooting death of his girlfriend, also a TSTC student.

Taylor McKibben, 24, of Canton, who had been charged with murder in the death of Samantha Dragoo, pleaded guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge in exchange for prosecutors recommending that he be placed on deferred felony probation for seven years.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court will review a background report compiled by probation officers before sentencing McKibben at a hearing set for Jan. 31.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens declined comment on the plea bargain Tuesday, saying he will defer discussing the case while it remains pending.

Dragoo, 30, the mother of a son, was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran studying avionics at TSTC. She was found dead from a shotgun wound to the upper body after officers responded to reports of a disturbance at McKibben’s residence in the 300 block of Webb Avenue on the southwest side of the campus.

McKibben, who remains free on bond, called 911 about 2 a.m. to report a woman attacked him with a hammer and he shot her, according to an arrest affidavit. Dragoo was lying on the floor of McKibben’s bedroom when officers arrived.

Investigators found an orange hammer near Dragoo’s feet and a shotgun leaning against a table in the bedroom, the affidavit states.

“The room did not appear disturbed to support an attack as described in the 911 call,” the affidavit alleges. “There was gunpowder on the floor at Dragoo’s feet that was spilled from a container and no other room disturbance.”

McKibben told investigators he had been dating Dragoo and that they had been arguing the past couple of weeks. He told police the two had been arguing about their relationship for about two hours when Dragoo attacked him with the hammer.

“McKibben was able to stop the attack from Dragoo and take the hammer away without being hit or injured,” according to the affidavit.

He said he dropped the hammer on the floor, pushed her away and grabbed the shotgun from behind the bedroom door. He said he fired one shot that struck Dragoo in the chest.

If the judge accepts the plea agreement and places McKibben on deferred probation, there will no final judgment of guilt if McKibben completes the terms and conditions of probation.

