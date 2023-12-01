‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - When a local high school star running back suits up tonight for Lorena with a chance to not only advance to the state semi-finals but also break two longtime school records, the person cheering him on the loudest may seem like the most unlikely of cheerleaders: the current record holder.

That is until you learn, it’s his dad.

Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight’s game against defending state champion Franklin tied with his dad, Lorena and Baylor legend John Henry, for the most rushing touchdowns in a season at 41.

He’s also just 234 yards shy of breaking the all-time season rushing record of 2,556 yards at Lorena High, also held by his father.

“Do I want to beat him? Yes,” Braylon laughed. “So I can brag about it everyday.”

It’s become a friendly family competition that both Henry men enjoy.

John played on varsity for the Leopards from 1987-1989.

He then played for Baylor from 1990-1993 and was inducted this year into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame after an illustrious career as a running back.

John Henry set records at Lorena High before a standout collegiate career at Baylor University. (Courtesy Photos)

And while John holds numerous other records for the Leopards that may never be broken, like total points in a career at 533 and total rushing touchdowns in a career at 76, there’s nothing the Central Texas football great takes more proud in with the Leopards than his son’s accomplishments.

“It’s like seeing myself 34 years later,” John said.

John coached the group of Lorena seniors since they were in kindergarten.

While he’s supported his son every yard of his career, Braylon said his dad never made him feel the pressure of following a great.

“People ask me all the time when I go in public since my freshman year of high school, ‘are you ever going to live up to your dad’s hype,’ and my senior stats are really showing it,” Braylon said.

Braylon and John have many similarities as players.

Coaches agree both are super humble, always putting the team first.

John has coached his son for years. Both won a state football title with Lorena High School. (Courtesy Photos)

When it comes to ability, both have unique vision, patience and strength and they both won a state championship for Lorena as sophomores. John’s title was in 1987 and Braylon’s was in 2021.

“I think it’s almost identical seriously because you know we both have a bunch of touchdowns in our senior year but he’s going to have more than me,” John said.

Braylon will likely secure the touchdown record Friday night and would need big numbers to pass the rushing record.

If a record or two are broken, John said there’s no name he’d rather follow in the record books than his son.

“I’m very proud of my son. When he was little, I knew he was going to be a kid who was going to be competitive in whatever he did. All those years have brought us here where the competitiveness has been great,” John said.

Lorena will take on Franklin tonight at 7 p.m. in Georgetown.

“We still have some unfinished business to take care of,” John said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.