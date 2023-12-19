Killeen man accused of shooting, killing mother and grandmother blamed victims for their deaths: affidavit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26, has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of his mother, 53-year-old Tina McGruder; and his grandmother, 75-year-old Deanne McGruder on Dec. 8.

At around 1:34 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of Basalt Drive to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance after Tina McGruder called stating “that her son had threatened to shoot her and her mother and had struck her,” according to the affidavit obtained by KWTX.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they saw a man later identified as Simpson exiting the residence in possession of a firearm.

“Mr. Simpson appeared nervous and stated he needed to leave the location,” the affidavit states.

When officers entered the home, they found Tina McGruder, who had lost a lot of blood and could barely speak. Officers asked who had shot her and she told them “son,” the document states.

Deanne McGruder was found lying face down in the living room area.

Police say officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene.

One of the victims was moved to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the second victim was moved to Advent Health both in critical condition, according to police. Police say both women died due to their injuries.

While in custody, Simpson told police he owned a firearm and “had been in conflict with his mother that day.”

“He also stated words of the effect that he didn’t mean to kill them, as he didn’t shoot ‘headshot.’ After the statement, Simpson then said ‘but at the same time, I didn’t want anyone to get up and s*it...to stop me,” the affidavit states.

Following the death of the two victims, police interviewed Simpson again, who stated, “Tina Mcgruder had him in jail before was the worst mistake she could have made.”

Simpson, the affidavit further states, told detectives he considered shooting one of the officers who arrived at the scene, but decided not to because the officer was armed and would likely shoot him first.

Simpson is currently in the Bell County Jail on a $3 million bond.

