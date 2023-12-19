Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Marlin man indicted in ‘reckless’ traffic death of Colorado woman

Lee Jordan Murrow
Lee Jordan Murrow(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin man who police say is responsible for the death of an 81-year-old woman and injuries to her grandchild after colliding with their car while driving 116 mph was indicted Tuesday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lee Jordan Murrow, 32, on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in the May 18 death of Dorothy Small, of Fountain, Colo., and injuries to Te’Miah Johnson in a traffic incident in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Waco police reported the driver of a Mazda 6 minivan, identified as Cynthia Easley, was traveling south on MLK when she made a U-Turn and was struck by Murrow’s BMW. The impact caused both vehicles to collide with a third vehicle, police reported.

Two passengers riding in the Mazda were ejected from the vehicle.

“The damage was greater than a crash occurring at the posted 40 mph speed,” police wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Investigators seized the airbag control module from Murrow’s BMW, which showed Murrow was driving 116 mph about five seconds before the crash, according to arrest documents.

The grand jury also indicted Murrow on an unrelated unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge after police reported they found a firearm in his car July 5 at Montrose Street and Old Dallas Road.

Court records show Murrow was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in Falls County in 2010.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss

Latest News

File Graphic
Family of Robinson man claims he died as a result of negligence, files suit against doctor and Waco nursing home
Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26,
Killeen man accused of shooting, killing mother and grandmother blamed victims for their deaths: affidavit
Waco ISD principal dresses and hides like elf to spread holiday cheer
Waco ISD principal dresses and hides like elf to bring holiday joy to students
Zykeshalla Tyree Murphy
U.S. Marshals capture Killeen murder suspect in Northern Ohio
A migrant appeals to Texas National Guardsmen standing behind razor wire on a river bank of...
Immigrant rights groups sue Texas to halt new law allowing arrests of migrants