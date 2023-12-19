Marlin man indicted in ‘reckless’ traffic death of Colorado woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin man who police say is responsible for the death of an 81-year-old woman and injuries to her grandchild after colliding with their car while driving 116 mph was indicted Tuesday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lee Jordan Murrow, 32, on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in the May 18 death of Dorothy Small, of Fountain, Colo., and injuries to Te’Miah Johnson in a traffic incident in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Waco police reported the driver of a Mazda 6 minivan, identified as Cynthia Easley, was traveling south on MLK when she made a U-Turn and was struck by Murrow’s BMW. The impact caused both vehicles to collide with a third vehicle, police reported.

Two passengers riding in the Mazda were ejected from the vehicle.

“The damage was greater than a crash occurring at the posted 40 mph speed,” police wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Investigators seized the airbag control module from Murrow’s BMW, which showed Murrow was driving 116 mph about five seconds before the crash, according to arrest documents.

The grand jury also indicted Murrow on an unrelated unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge after police reported they found a firearm in his car July 5 at Montrose Street and Old Dallas Road.

Court records show Murrow was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in Falls County in 2010.

