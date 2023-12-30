Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The man charged in the death of a Waco woman, whom he is accused of strangling, callously wrote in a Facebook post, “Christmas Comin & Da Only Thang I Done Wrapped Is My Hands Around Dis (expletive)’s Neck,” a criminal complaint affidavit states.

Kevin Eugene Reese, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He has not been charged with murder.

On Dec. 27, 2023, officers were sent to a local hospital to check on a woman who arrived at the facility unresponsive on Dec. 26. The woman was “completely unresponsive and failing to protect her own airway,” police wrote in the affidavit, adding doctors had no choice but to intubate her.

The victim, identified by police as Queen Tinisha Louise Brooks, 25, was declared brain dead on Dec. 29. Officers learned the woman was the mother of Reese’s children, the affidavit states.

Her mother alerted investigators to the disturbing Facebook post on Reese’s profile in which he wrote about the attack, the affidavit states.

The mother told investigators she had not heard from her daughter over the Christmas holiday and traveled to her home to check up on her. She reportedly found her daughter nude on the floor and unresponsive, police wrote in the affidavit.

EMS transported the woman to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Kevin Reese (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Detectives and investigators with Child Protective Services conducted two interviews with the victim’s 5-year-old child, who reportedly witnessed the attack on their mother.

The child told investigators Reese repeatedly punched, hit, choked and lifted their mother up against a wall, the affidavit states. The woman fell to the floor and “slept,” the child further told investigators.

Police wrote in the affidavit that medical records reveal “a lack of blood flow to the brain ... caused (the victim’s) brain to swell.”

Reese is being held on a $1 million bond, per online jail records.

Jail records state he was also charged with driving without a license plate, driving without a license, running a stop sign, and driving with an unsecured child. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Dec. 30 and re-booked on Jan. 1 on the additional charges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.