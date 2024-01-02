Advertise
Pastor tried to push wife’s coworker into McDonald’s deep fryer, police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By ALLISON ELYSE GUALTIERI
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CBS NEWS) - A workplace conflict allegedly ended in assault and the arrest of a High Point, North Carolina, pastor, according to police records.

A manager-in-training at a McDonald’s complained to her husband on Thursday that employees were disrespecting her, according to a police report, and he came to his wife’s workplace. There, 57-year-old Dwayne Waden allegedly pushed a cook’s head toward the deep fryer and punched him in the face, according to a police report of the incident.

Several employees had to pull Waden off the victim, according to the report, who “suffered a large contusion to the forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck.”

Officers were able to see footage from a surveillance video of the altercation. Waden, whose Facebook profile identifies him as pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries and a semitruck driver, was arrested on a charge of assault, according to a police report, and released on a $1,000 bond.

The McDonald’s local franchise confirmed to CBS News that the wife was no longer with the organization and said, “the safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority.”

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

