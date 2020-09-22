Advertisement

Temple: H-E-B announces plans to expand distribution center

H-E-B announced plans Tuesday for a 250,000-square-foot addition to its regional distribution center in Temple. (File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B announced plans Tuesday for a 250,000-square-foot addition to its 12-year-old, 800,000-square-foot Regional Support Center at 750 Wendland Rd in Temple.

Work is scheduled to begin later this year and the facility should be fully operational sometime in 2021, the San Antonio-based company said.

“As we expand our business to serve more Texans, this project makes H-E-B more competitive and better positioned for the future and advances our ongoing commitment to be the best in-store and digital retailer in Texas,” said Bradley Alm, H-E-B’s director of strategic facility and capital planning.

“This investment demonstrates H-E-B’s dedication to the local community and furthers our partnership with the city of Temple, Bell County and Temple EDC.”

