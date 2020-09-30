Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County officials are asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50%.

An executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 allowed businesses and restaurants to expand operating capacity to 75% provided they are in Trauma Service Areas where the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 15% or less for seven consecutive days.

McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties were ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% effective Sunday after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Trauma Service Area to which they’re assigned rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations.

“In our calculation today we are 11% overall,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Admittedly we found mistakes in our numbers as well. We asked the governor to give us time before the order is in place, well actually the order is in place right now but we are asking to have a waiver until we figure this out.”

“The state maybe different from ours because all the entities that provide info to the state are providing it in the proper format. I don’t blame the state but we calculate our numbers in a different way,” he said.

Although he disputes the state’s numbers, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Wednesday businesses, restaurants, museums, libraries and gyms must roll back occupancy to 50%.

The Sept. 27 order also requires hospitals to suspend elective surgeries.

“We also received the same letter as a healthcare facility and it talked about cutting back on elective surgeries as well,” Dr. Brian Becker with Ascension Providence Hospital said.

“We are nowhere near a need to decrease our care of COVID patients so we are continuing to do elective surgeries in compliance with the (governor’s) order,” he said.

“I will agree with Judge Felton that the numbers don’t match up on our end. We are seeing 8% to 11 %. So we hope to get this fixed.”

The patient numbers are provided by the hospitals, a Texas Department of State Health Services representative said.

“If those numbers are being reported incorrectly, we’d happy to work with hospitals to ensure the issue is corrected.”

The number of COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total hospitalizations dropped from almost 17% to about 12% Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes the five counties, but the counties are still listed among almost 20 Texas counties in which rollbacks were ordered.

Officials in the other four counties are also seeking exemptions from the Department of State Health Services order.

McLennan County health officials reported 57 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 8,179.

Of the total 462 cases are active, and 111 patients have died.

