Advertisement

Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

Local officials are asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50%.
Local officials are asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50%.(WJHG/WECP)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County officials are asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50%.

An executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 allowed businesses and restaurants to expand operating capacity to 75% provided they are in Trauma Service Areas where the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 15% or less for seven consecutive days.

McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties were ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% effective Sunday after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Trauma Service Area to which they’re assigned rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations.

“In our calculation today we are 11% overall,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Admittedly we found mistakes in our numbers as well. We asked the governor to give us time before the order is in place, well actually the order is in place right now but we are asking to have a waiver until we figure this out.”

“The state maybe different from ours because all the entities that provide info to the state are providing it in the proper format. I don’t blame the state but we calculate our numbers in a different way,” he said.

Although he disputes the state’s numbers, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Wednesday businesses, restaurants, museums, libraries and gyms must roll back occupancy to 50%.

The Sept. 27 order also requires hospitals to suspend elective surgeries.

“We also received the same letter as a healthcare facility and it talked about cutting back on elective surgeries as well,” Dr. Brian Becker with Ascension Providence Hospital said.

“We are nowhere near a need to decrease our care of COVID patients so we are continuing to do elective surgeries in compliance with the (governor’s) order,” he said.

“I will agree with Judge Felton that the numbers don’t match up on our end. We are seeing 8% to 11 %. So we hope to get this fixed.”

The patient numbers are provided by the hospitals, a Texas Department of State Health Services representative said.

“If those numbers are being reported incorrectly, we’d happy to work with hospitals to ensure the issue is corrected.”

The number of COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total hospitalizations dropped from almost 17% to about 12% Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes the five counties, but the counties are still listed among almost 20 Texas counties in which rollbacks were ordered.

Officials in the other four counties are also seeking exemptions from the Department of State Health Services order.

McLennan County health officials reported 57 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 8,179.

Of the total 462 cases are active, and 111 patients have died.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.

Health

Trick-or-treating is OK despite COVID-19, local health officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Health officials in one area county say trick-or-treating is OK as long as it’s done safely.

Health

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

Latest News

Health

Some area schools fear post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Bell County Health District said students and their families should avoid travelling or even participating in traditional holiday gatherings.

Health

‘Addiction is family disease,’ survivor warns during National Recovery Month

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
September is National Recovery Month and substance abuse can take a horrible toll not only on addicts, but on their families.

Tell Me Something Good

Lifelong best friends bonded by Down syndrome return to local classrooms

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By Julie Hays
Two lifelong best friends, both with, Down syndrome, are back in the classroom and catching up with classmates after starting the new school year online at home.

Health

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
Last week the FDA updated recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

Health

5 Central Texas counties told to roll back reopenings as area case count rises to nearly 20,500

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas counties have been ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations and the regional case count rose to close to 20,500.

Health

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.